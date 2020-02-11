Analysts Issue Forecasts for Minerva Neurosciences Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Minerva Neurosciences in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NERV has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NERV opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $329.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 1,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 599,198 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 571.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 87,433 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 60,879 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 48,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Geoff Race sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $41,364.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,519 shares of company stock worth $88,885. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.