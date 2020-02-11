Analysts’ Price Target Changes for February, 11th (AGN, ALNY, AMD, BMW, CHGG, CMD, DAI, DHER, DVA, EPC)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, February 11th:

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $194.00 to $202.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its target price boosted by Nomura from $62.00 to $75.00. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) was given a €73.00 ($84.88) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $46.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $39.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $94.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €47.00 ($54.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) was given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €76.00 ($88.37) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $90.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $135.00 to $155.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target lowered by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $26.00 to $12.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $66.00 to $68.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price raised by Cowen Inc from $68.00 to $70.00. Cowen Inc currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) was given a GBX 4,900 ($64.46) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $175.00 to $250.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $194.00 to $256.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $210.00 to $250.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $240.00 to $255.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $225.00 to $236.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $225.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $185.00 to $239.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target boosted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $126.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) was given a €194.00 ($225.58) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from $133.00 to $132.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $79.00 to $112.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

