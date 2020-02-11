Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ENTA):

2/7/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/6/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of molecule drugs for the treatment of infectious diseases such as hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous and oral treatments. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

1/24/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/3/2020 – Enanta Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

ENTA stock opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.77, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.85. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $51.00 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.04.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.75 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 609.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,889,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.