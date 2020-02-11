Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Renew (RNWH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Renew (LON: RNWH):

2/10/2020 – Renew had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

2/4/2020 – Renew had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/29/2020 – Renew was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating.

1/29/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/29/2020 – Renew had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital. They now have a GBX 570 ($7.50) price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Renew had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 460 ($6.05). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Renew stock opened at GBX 520 ($6.84) on Tuesday. Renew Holdings Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 359.60 ($4.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 568 ($7.47). The firm has a market cap of $408.13 million and a PE ratio of 17.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 523.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 429.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Renew (LON:RNWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 40.40 ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 39.10 ($0.51) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Renew Holdings Plc will post 3915.0001866 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.67 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $3.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Renew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

