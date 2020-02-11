Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 11th (AEMC, AUY, CWK, FDEV, GNC, OCDO, RMNI, RMR, SGEN, SNY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 11th:

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt (LON:AEMC) had its house stock rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its house stock rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its not rated rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. The Company’s support services program consists of support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal and regulatory update services. It serves the education and public sector. Rimini Street, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Svb Leerink Llc started coverage on shares of Sanofi (NYSE:SNY). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $215.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Invstmt Co Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.