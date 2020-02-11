Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

2/6/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

2/1/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/21/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/14/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/9/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of OV101, is currently in development for the treatment of symptoms of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. It also involved in developing OV935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the treatment of rare epileptic encephalopathies. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

1/4/2020 – Ovid Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/17/2019 – Ovid Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $183.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Ovid Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVID. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.