Analyzing Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) & Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Celgene’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agios Pharmaceuticals $94.39 million 30.29 -$346.02 million ($6.03) -8.05 Celgene $15.28 billion 5.04 $4.05 billion $7.61 14.22

Celgene has higher revenue and earnings than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Agios Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celgene, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Agios Pharmaceuticals and Celgene’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agios Pharmaceuticals -356.42% -70.07% -50.70% Celgene 34.63% 78.15% 18.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Agios Pharmaceuticals and Celgene, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 2 11 0 2.85 Celgene 0 12 0 0 2.00

Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $65.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.88%. Celgene has a consensus price target of $102.26, suggesting a potential downside of 5.52%. Given Agios Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agios Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Celgene.

Volatility and Risk

Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celgene has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.7% of Celgene shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Celgene shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Celgene beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next. The company was founded by Lewis Clayton Cantley, Tak W. Mak, Craig B. Thompson and Shin-Shan Michael Su on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The company's products also include IDHIFA for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (rrAML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 mutation; VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and AML; THALOMID to treat patients with MM; and ISTODAX, an epigenetic modifier. Its preclinical and clinical-stage product candidates include small molecules, biologics, and cell therapies for immune-inflammatory diseases, myeloid diseases, epigenetics, protein homeostasis, and immuno-oncology. The company has agreements with BeiGene, Ltd; Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; and EXSCIENTIA LTD. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.

