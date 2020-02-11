Analyzing SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) and NBT Bancorp (NYSE:NBTB)

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) and NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SunTrust Banks and NBT Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks $10.43 billion 2.99 $2.78 billion $5.70 12.30 NBT Bancorp $511.56 million 3.36 $121.02 million $2.74 14.31

SunTrust Banks has higher revenue and earnings than NBT Bancorp. SunTrust Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NBT Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NBT Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SunTrust Banks and NBT Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks 22.31% 11.40% 1.20% NBT Bancorp 23.66% 11.19% 1.26%

Dividends

SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. NBT Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SunTrust Banks pays out 39.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NBT Bancorp pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SunTrust Banks has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. SunTrust Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SunTrust Banks and NBT Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks 0 4 3 0 2.43 NBT Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

SunTrust Banks presently has a consensus price target of $73.60, indicating a potential upside of 4.95%. NBT Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.28%. Given SunTrust Banks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SunTrust Banks is more favorable than NBT Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of SunTrust Banks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of NBT Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats NBT Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions. This segment also offers residential mortgage products in the secondary market. The Wholesale segment provides capital markets solutions, including advisory, capital raising, and financial risk management; asset-based financing solutions, such as securitizations, asset-based lending, equipment financing, and structured real estate arrangements; cash management services and auto dealer financing solutions; investment banking solutions; and credit and deposit, fee-based product offering, multi-family agency lending, advisory, commercial mortgage brokerage, and tailored financing and equity investment solutions. This segment also offers treasury and payment solutions, such as operating various electronic and paper payment types, which comprise card, wire transfer, automated clearing house, check, and cash; and provides services clients to manage their accounts online. The company offers its products and services through a network of traditional and in-store branches, automated teller machines, Internet, mobile, and telephone banking channels. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 1,218 full-service banking offices located in Florida, Georgia, Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, South Carolina, and the District of Columbia. SunTrust Banks, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc., a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans. It also provides trust and investment services; financial planning and life insurance services; and retirement plan consulting and recordkeeping services. In addition, the company offers insurance products comprising personal property and casualty, business liability, and commercial insurance, as well as other products and services through 24-hour online, mobile, and telephone channels that enable customers to check balances, make deposits, transfer funds, pay bills, access statements, apply for loans, and access various other products and services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 151 banking locations and 182 ATMs in Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. NBT Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Norwich, New York.

