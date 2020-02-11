Analyzing Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (NASDAQ:MSVB)

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Univest Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Univest Financial pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Univest Financial and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $279.52 million 2.69 $65.72 million $2.26 11.35 MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Univest Financial and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 23.51% 10.20% 1.28% MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Univest Financial and MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Univest Financial presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Univest Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH.

Summary

Univest Financial beats MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univest Financial

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. It offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 4.6 million USD. The company has generated a net income of 44,094 USD in December 31, 2017. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania was founded in 1876 and is based in Souderton, Pennsylvania.

About MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, safety deposit boxes, telephone banking, ATM, and overdraft protection services, as well as debit and credit cards. It operates through a main office, two branch offices, and one loan production office in Southern Indiana. The company was formerly known as Mid-Southern Federal Savings & Loan Association and changed its name to Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB in 1988. Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana. Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB is a subsidiary of Mid-Southern, M.H.C.

