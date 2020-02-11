Andrew Findlay Purchases 10 Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Andrew Findlay acquired 10 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,482 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £148.20 ($194.95).

Andrew Findlay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Andrew Findlay acquired 10 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($197.32).

On Thursday, December 19th, Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total transaction of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Andrew Findlay purchased 11 shares of easyJet stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,348 ($17.73) per share, for a total transaction of £148.28 ($195.05).

Shares of EZJ stock traded up GBX 59 ($0.78) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,552 ($20.42). 1,543,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,449.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,230.76. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 43.90 ($0.58) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. easyJet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,650 ($21.70) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.42) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Commerzbank boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,419.10 ($18.67).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

