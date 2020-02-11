ANGI Homeservices Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for ANGI Homeservices in a report issued on Sunday, February 9th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ FY2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

ANGI Homeservices stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.20. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.45 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.34.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $92,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,259.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,950 shares of company stock worth $328,331 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after buying an additional 6,335,238 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 39.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,458,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after buying an additional 409,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the second quarter valued at $7,759,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 341.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 456,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ANGI Homeservices by 2,194.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the period. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

