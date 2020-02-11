AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post $68.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $68.80 million and the lowest is $68.05 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $86.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full year sales of $280.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $280.00 million to $280.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $299.66 million, with estimates ranging from $298.51 million to $300.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $70.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 17.47%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AngioDynamics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ANGO opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $12.61 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $496.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.69.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.