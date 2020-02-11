ANON Price Up 18.4% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. ANON has a total market capitalization of $109,152.00 and approximately $144.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.30 or 0.03655188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00248669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037744 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00139740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002857 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.