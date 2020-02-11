Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Position Lifted by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 223.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.77.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $276.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $295.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.67. Anthem Inc has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.