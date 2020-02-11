Anthony Civale Sells 2,538 Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) COO Anthony Civale sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $119,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.84. 1,409,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,230. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $52.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.80%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Southside Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,068,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 40,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 53,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JMP Securities lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

