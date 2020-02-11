Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Underperform”

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANFGY. HSBC lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Antofagasta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Antofagasta has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $12.56.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

