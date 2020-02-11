Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $139,100.00. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, III Capital Management bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $169,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

