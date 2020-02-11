Apex One Day Trading Volume Tops $37,969.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Apex has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One Apex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Bit-Z and LBank. Apex has a total market capitalization of $949,543.00 and approximately $37,969.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apex alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00029037 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002888 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006041 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Apex Token Profile

CPX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 507,811,551 tokens. Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX. The official website for Apex is apex.chinapex.com. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, LBank, Bitbns and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.