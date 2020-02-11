APIS (APIS) Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. In the last week, APIS has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. APIS has a total market cap of $15,800.00 and approximately $252,590.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIS token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00014752 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000611 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000036 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,027,927 tokens. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

