Apollo Currency (APL) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $10.54 million and $1.06 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, IDAX and BitMart.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009464 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000442 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

