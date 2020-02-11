Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,557. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day moving average is $41.97.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.37. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The business had revenue of $448.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 73.80%.

In related news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 33,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $1,590,210.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 177,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $8,479,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,101,913 shares of company stock valued at $200,639,984 over the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.93.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.