Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 60,360 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $83,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 128,301 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,735,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 390,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,348,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5.6% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 320,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $321.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.59. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

