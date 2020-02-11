Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,626 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.5% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Apple by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Apple by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $321.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $307.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

