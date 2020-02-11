Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.55.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $321.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.25 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $307.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.