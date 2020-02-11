Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Appreciate Group (LON:APP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:APP opened at GBX 65.64 ($0.86) on Tuesday. Appreciate Group has a 1 year low of GBX 46 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 70 ($0.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $123.85 million and a PE ratio of 13.40.

Appreciate Group (LON:APP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, insider Laura Carstensen acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £17,150 ($22,559.85).

Appreciate Group Company Profile

Appreciate Group plc provides prepaid gift cards, multi-retailer vouchers, and digital rewards services to corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company is involved in Christmas savings business, which offers vouchers, prepaid cards, and gifts in time for Christmas; and Love2shop Business Services that provides reward solutions, including multi-retailer vouchers and prepaid cards, single store vouchers and cards, gift experiences, holidays, and travel solutions.

