Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,076,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.42% of Aptiv worth $102,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APTV. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 309.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 71.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.05.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average of $89.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,303.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $513,590.00. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

