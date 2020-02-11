ARAW (ARAW) Trading Down 80% This Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 11th. One ARAW token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. ARAW has a market capitalization of $6,263.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ARAW has traded 80% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.01 or 0.05792733 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00054424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00128085 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003583 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a token. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,228,622,188 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, P2PB2B and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

