Arcblock (ABT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.93 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, Cobinhood and Bibox. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Arcblock has a total market cap of $18.21 million and $7.93 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.03596567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00250349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00137703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene, DDEX, Bithumb, LBank, IDEX, Bibox, Gate.io, OKEx, BitMart, DragonEX, Cobinhood and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

