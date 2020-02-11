Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,037 shares during the period. Arcosa comprises approximately 1.7% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Arcosa worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,341,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,983,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

Arcosa stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.43. 2,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,186. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48. Arcosa Inc has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $38.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

