Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Short Interest Down 39.3% in January

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 770,600 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:ACA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.39. 175,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,536. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.39. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arcosa by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,267,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,464,000 after buying an additional 1,438,324 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcosa by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,624,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Arcosa by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after purchasing an additional 87,463 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Arcosa by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

