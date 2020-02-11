Ardor (ARDR) Trading Up 15.7% This Week

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Ardor has a market cap of $65.31 million and $3.41 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Stocks.Exchange, Binance and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009903 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000051 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org. Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Stocks.Exchange, Upbit, OKEx, Bittrex and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

