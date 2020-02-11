Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Holdings Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,660 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,921,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 75,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth $911,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $63,826.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,772 shares of company stock valued at $8,118,177 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

ANET traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.26. 465,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.91. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $173.31 and a one year high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.63.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Arista Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.12.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

