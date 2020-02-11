ArtByte (ABY) Market Cap Reaches $2,158.00

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Over the last seven days, ArtByte has traded down 93.2% against the dollar. One ArtByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.44 or 0.00761855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007225 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ArtByte (ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me.

ArtByte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArtByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

