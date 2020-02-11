Arthur B. Laffer Buys 26,500 Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Stock

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $502,440.00.

Shares of NREF stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,600. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

