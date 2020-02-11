Artis Turba Price Reaches $0.0082 on Exchanges (ARTIS)

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Artis Turba has a market capitalization of $238,168.00 and approximately $3,658.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Artis Turba has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.50 or 0.03596567 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00250349 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00137703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,086,380 tokens. The official website for Artis Turba is artisturba.com. Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba.

Artis Turba Token Trading

