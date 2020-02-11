Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ABG has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.20.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG opened at $93.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $123.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 116,095.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,514,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,120,000 after buying an additional 2,512,310 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,393,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 143.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,575,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,277,000 after purchasing an additional 929,111 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,622,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,869,000.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.