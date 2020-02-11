Asgard (ASG) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Asgard (CURRENCY:ASG) traded down 67% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Asgard has a market cap of $78,722.00 and $646.00 worth of Asgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Asgard has traded down 67.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.03555830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00247200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00136183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Asgard Profile

Asgard’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 774,880,918 tokens. Asgard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Asgard’s official message board is www.medium.com/@asgardecofund. Asgard’s official website is asgardecofund.io.

Asgard Token Trading

Asgard can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

