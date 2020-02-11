Ashland Global Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 589 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 835% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $167,616.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,991.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 1,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $106,715.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,894.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,982 shares of company stock worth $314,538. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ashland Global by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ashland Global by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,708,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 1,071.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after buying an additional 342,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ashland Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.89.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $79.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ashland Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

