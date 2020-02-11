Asian Fintech Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51,762.00 (AFIN)

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 11th. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $51,762.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Asian Fintech token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

