ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 540,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80,573 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 6.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of ASML worth $159,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Cheuvreux cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASML has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.67.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,368. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $175.57 and a one year high of $309.70. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.02. ASML had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a $1.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

