Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) Short Interest Update

Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 46,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $34,250.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 939,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 809,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 196,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 248,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 654,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 285,252 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 105,803 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,982. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.45 million, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.18. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

