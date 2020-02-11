Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.13-10.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.74.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.61. The stock had a trading volume of 507,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,449. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $127.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $140.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.45%.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $249,038.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,236. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

