ATC Coin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $8,019.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.50 or 0.00759955 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007323 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000308 BTC.

ATC Coin Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 377,649,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

ATC Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

