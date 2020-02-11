Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) Short Interest Up 92.4% in January

Atento SA (NYSE:ATTO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 92.4% from the January 15th total of 18,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Atento stock remained flat at $$2.80 on Tuesday. 48,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,032. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.71. Atento has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $208.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.15). Atento had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atento will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATTO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atento from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Atento by 18.0% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 65,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 9,945 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Atento by 1,843.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 272,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Atento by 25.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 148,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.