Athene (ATH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Athene (NYSE:ATH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Athene to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATH opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $48.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $133,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $887,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $954,590. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

