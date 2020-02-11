ATLANT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $325.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 72.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $325.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, HitBTC and Mercatox. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.03559615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00249179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00135457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io.

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Mercatox, Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATLANT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

