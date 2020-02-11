Atonomi (ATMI) Reaches Market Cap of $160,611.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Atonomi has a total market cap of $160,611.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atonomi token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, LATOKEN and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Atonomi has traded up 41% against the dollar.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00045410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.98 or 0.05797119 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00054477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024993 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00128187 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003564 BTC.

About Atonomi

Atonomi (ATMI) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. The official message board for Atonomi is atonomi.io/news.

Buying and Selling Atonomi

Atonomi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

