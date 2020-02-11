AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,654 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $280.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.