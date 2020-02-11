AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,272 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,044 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.8% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 108,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

T opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

