Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,941 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 2.4% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $18,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of C stock opened at $78.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

